Asus’ new Vivobook Slates are a pop art explosion

Design
The company is releasing two versions of its Surface Pro-inspired Vivobook 13 Slate OLED laptop with some absolutely ridiculous designs from artists Steve Harrington and Philip Colbert.
For anyone lamenting the boring, silver, and gray state of personal computer design, Asus has the antidote.
Two limited-edition versions of the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED editions with some out-there pop art designs.
Asus brought in two artists, Steve Harrington and Philip Colbert, and basically set them loose on every aspect of the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED, from the packaging to cases, to the device itself.
The results are pretty weird and pretty great. Even if the device itself is less powerful.