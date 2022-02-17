Beats’ NBA Powerbeats Pro earbuds are full of color and all about basketball

To commemorate its 75th anniversary season, the NBA has partnered with Beats and Better™ Gift Shop to release limited-edition Powerbeats Pro. The earbuds feature an abstract rendition of the basketball league’s logo — a design hand-painted by artist Shay Semple — and pay tribute to the NBA’s inspirational legacy.

Beats is the NBA's current headphone sponsor and for good reason: Basketball stars like LeBron James, James Harden, and Anthony Davis have all been seen using and endorsing the brand’s products, whether that be during a warmup or more fashionable tunnel walk. With great sound quality and sports-ready details like sweat- and water-resistance, Beats is one of the top headphone brands for athletes — and now it’s giving you a chance to ball out like your favorite player.

Fresh and functional — The reimagined Powerbeats Pro design boasts both Better™ and the NBA's iconic logos, with their branding done up in bright red and blue against a cream base. Interchangeable red and blue ear tips continue the theme while allowing wearers to adjust the fit of the headphones if needed. Matching packaging, including the Powerbeats Pro charging case, bears Semple’s stylish interpretation of the NBA logo.

Beats Beats Beats

Ideal for balling out on the court, the earbuds sport a signature earhook design that gives them a more secure fit during hardcore workouts. Sweat- and water-resistant features keep the headphones dry, and, with an in-ear design, you can expect great sound quality from the Powerbeats Pro. 24-hour battery life, rapid charging, and enhanced microphones for phone calls make the headphones all that more covetable, and, if you’re an NBA fan, outright irresistible.

Ball out — “At Better™, we strive to push boundaries and authenticate representation — and this collaboration does exactly that,” Avi Gold, founder of Better™ Gift Shop, said in a press release. “Working with artist Shay Semple, one of the first to incorporate hand-painted artwork onto a Beats charging case, made this even more special. From a young age, I grew up being inspired by so many subcultures, music genres, and watching NBA games, fueled by their energy. Now, it feels so surreal to see life come full circle.”

If you’re looking to get in touch with your artistic side — or want to warm up the same way Devin Booker does — the limited-edition Powerbeats Pro design releases February 19 at the NBA’s webstore and in-store at Better™ Gift Shop, Dover Street Market, and NOTRE. Each pair retails for $250, making the collaboration no more expensive than the original Powerbeats Pro and all the more enticing.