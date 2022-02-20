These are the best places to rent furniture right now

Design
If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s to embrace the temporary. And when it comes to home design, renting your next couch may be even better for your wallet.
Furniture rental services have caught the eye of home designers everywhere because of their cost-effectiveness and convenience, but where does one start? If the Ikea dressers just aren’t cutting it anymore, start with these eight online furniture renters.
Areas Served: LA, Orange County, Seattle
An expert in the bedroom (and living room), Fernish offers all the essential pieces at a $99 monthly minimum. Lease for as little as three months or as long as twelve.