Cake's new electric motorcycle double as a full-on mobile work bench

Design
If you're trying to use a miter saw on the go then Cake has the perfect electric bicycle for you.
Pickup trucks no longer have a monopoly on modes of transportation that also provide people a mobile work bench.
Electric bike company, Cake, now has a whole line of motorcycles devoted to facilitating handiwork for people that need to take tools on the go.
The company is upgrading three models, including the Kalk, Makka, and the Ösa, all of which will come with accessories like cargo boxes and reverse charging for powering electric tools.