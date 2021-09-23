Cowboy wants its e-bike to be your daily workhorse

Giddy up
Priced at just under $2,000 and with impressive features and after-sales support, the Belgian company makes a compelling argument.
Cowboy was founded in 2017 and has since sold over 25,000 electric bicycles in Europe. Now it's got its sights set on the growing U.S. market.
Today it’s launching two versions of its 4th-generation e-bike in eight U.S. cities: New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Portland, Washington, Philadelphia, and Seattle.
The two models are the step-over C4, and Cowboy’s first step-through model, the C4 ST.