Eviation's electric plane concept makes flying look luxurious again

Design
No fossil fuels and no middle seats make Eviation’s Alice planes look pretty appealing.
Flying isn’t just a bad experience, it’s also really bad for the environment. Eviation, a startup working to make the world’s first commercially available electric plane, is trying to fix both of those things.
In renders released this month, Eviation showed off the interior of several of its Alice planes, which although familiarly commercial looking, feel at least 400x nicer than the typical airline experiences most people can afford nowadays.