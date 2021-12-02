Design
This pint-sized Cyberquad might not be the four-wheeler we asked for, but it's a start.
If you’ve been dying to zoom around on Tesla’s Cyberquad, an ATV companion to its anticipated Cybertruck, you can finally fulfill your dreams — that is, if you’re above the age of eight and weigh less than 150 lbs.
In a fairly quiet announcement this week, Tesla unveiled a miniature Cyberquad for kids that comes with an entirely steel frame, a lithium ion battery with 15 miles of range, and a top speed of 10 mph.