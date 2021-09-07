This male birth control concept blasts your testicles with ultrasound

The idea for the Coso, which is the brainchild of designer Rebecca Weiss, is simple (or at least I think it is, since no one is actually well-versed in the scientific aftereffects of dousing your family jewels in ultrasound waves).

To use it, you would simply fill the reservoir up with water, delicately plop your testes into what’s ostensibly a cutting edge bird bath for your balls, and wait a few minutes as the device showers your unsuspecting sperm in ultrasound waves.