This male birth control concept blasts your testicles with ultrasound

Design
Cosos is a contraceptive concept that wants to be the terminator of sperm.
I don’t know what to say about this contraceptive device concept that stymies sperm with ultrasound waves. As I’m typing this, the Coso, in all of its novel high-tech glory, is almost literally breaking my brain — I’m both bursting at the seams with puns and balls deep in thought, pontificating about whether this could actually work.
The idea for the Coso, which is the brainchild of designer Rebecca Weiss, is simple (or at least I think it is, since no one is actually well-versed in the scientific aftereffects of dousing your family jewels in ultrasound waves).
To use it, you would simply fill the reservoir up with water, delicately plop your testes into what’s ostensibly a cutting edge bird bath for your balls, and wait a few minutes as the device showers your unsuspecting sperm in ultrasound waves.