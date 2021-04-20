Purple iPhone 12 coming this Friday

Apple kicked off its “Spring Loaded” event with Apple Card Family, a redesigned Podcasts app with improved subscription, and a PURPLE iPhone 12.

The new color is exclusive to the iPhone 12 (no iPhone 12 Pro love) with pre-orders starting this Friday, April 23. The purple iPhone 12 joins the five other colors that launched last fall.

Specs remain the same. Same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Same blazing fast A14 chip. Same aluminum body with glass back. Same Ceramic Shield drop durability. Same IP68 water and dust rating. Same dual-camera system with wide and ultra-wide lenses and same selfie camera and Face ID. Same 5G support for mmWave and Sub-6GHz. Same MagSafe. Same battery life. Same price starting at $799.

BUT IN PURPLE.

Hello pretty Apple