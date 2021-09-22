Rad Power's new RadCity 5 Plus e-bike is here to ease your commute

Electric bicycle maker Rad Power has unveiled its latest commuter bike, the RadCity 5 Plus, which it’s aiming at urban dwellers looking to ditch their cars, or who might be considering an e-bike instead of a second car.

Orders for the $1,799 bike open today, and it’s packed with a slew of new features and gear upgrades, like a more potent, 750W custom geared-hub motor and an updated onboard computer and accompanying display that makes it easier to see key information at a glance.

Rad Power Rad Power Rad Power

Design upgrades — The bike offers 11 percent more range than its predecessor thanks to redesigned tires with lower rolling resistance. The removable battery’s design has also been updated, and now includes a lip down each side, which makes gripping it easier when installing or removing it from the bike. The battery locks into the frame and includes a strip of 10 LEDs that make it easy to check the remaining charge or see when recharging is complete.

Rad Power’s also added hydraulic disc brakes and ceramic pads to the bike, which brings it more in line with mid-range e-bikes from other manufacturers. The company is claiming a range of 28-50 miles, depending on the usual variables (weight of the rider and load, riding style, etc.).

The RadCity 5 Plus comes with either a step-thru or high-step frame, and can now accommodate a wider range of rider heights (from 4’8” up to 6’ on the step-thru, and 5’4” up to 6’5” on the high-step).

Rad Power Rad Power Rad Power

New interface — The updated interface has bigger buttons that are easier to press (even with gloves on) and Rad Power’s added real-time info to the display, so riders can see details like their power output, trip mileage, and other info at a glance.

We had the chance to ride the RadCity 5 Plus last week and found it really comfortable, and plenty powerful. It chewed up hills without any hassles, and we really liked the Dutch-style upright riding position. The Dutch inspiration isn’t a surprise given the bike is the first of the RadCity range to be launched in Europe (where it goes on sale next month).

We were also pleased to see shocks on the front fork (tool-free, spring-loaded, and capable of 50mm of travel, according to the spec sheet) — New York’s streets can be chronically pockmarked. Thoughtful touches like the built-in rear rack (Rad Power’s optional extras include heaps of racks, panniers, and other commuter essentials), integrated lights, and handle beneath the broad, comfortable saddle (for moving the bike, or a passenger to cling to) suggest the company is taking user feedback and demands to heart more and more with each new generation of e-bike it releases.