Just because a gadget is practical doesn’t mean it can’t have some spice. Take, for example, Samsung’s newest additions to its Bespoke appliance line, which now includes a colorful French door refrigerator, cordless vacuum cleaner, and a washer and dryer.

While there are currently several refrigerators in the Bespoke lineup, the new French door option should be more popular with U.S. customers, which Samsung mentioned is the preferred refrigerator style stateside. Like previous Bespoke refrigerators, this new option can be customized with a selection of panels that come in various colors and finishes.

The Bespoke French door refrigerator is available in three or four-door configurations. Samsung

In total, you’ll be able to choose from a pretty wide array of options that includes 12 colors and 2 finishes. If you prefer a glass finish, you’ll be able to pick between white, gray, pink, charcoal, morning blue, clementine, and sunrise yellow. Steel options include tuscan, matte black, navy, emerald green, and stainless steel. With the option for either three or four doors. You can mix and match between colors and finishes to come up with a unique colorway.

Cool fridge — Apart from being an eye-catching centerpiece for your kitchen, the fridge is also outfitted with Samsung’s latest refrigeration technology. Expect features like the beverage center, dual auto ice makers, and a flex zone drawer for keeping ingredients at peak condition.

There will be an option to purchase a Family Hub model, which comes with a display that now supports Samsung TV Plus and several Amazon services, too. To monitor items and expiration dates, the refrigerator has been equipped with an upgraded internal camera.

Bespoke everything — So far, Bespoke products have only reached the kitchen, but that’s changing this year. Now, you’ll be able to purchase a Bespoke washer and dryer as well. Similar to other products in the lineup, the two appliances will have a flat-front design and be available in multiple colors — black and navy are the only colors announced at this point. AI features that learn your washing patterns and handle everything from wash time to detergent levels also make the appliances pretty cutting-edge.

When docked, the Bespoke Jet charges and empties its dust bag, so it’s always ready to go. Samsung

Another addition this coming year is the Bespoke Jet, a cordless vacuum cleaner with 210W of suction power and a highly-efficient filtration system. Obviously, the Bespoke name means the appliance comes in various colors — midnight blue, misty white, and woody green — that are designed to blend into a living room. When you’re done using the vacuum, it can be docked to begin charging and empty out the dust bag into the receptacle.

Expanding lineup — These products augment Samsung’s current Bespoke lineup which includes a microwave, dishwasher, and multiple refrigerators that can be customized with hypebeast panels. Earlier this year, Samsung also announced other Bespoke products at the Bespoke Home 2021 event, such as an air purifier, a small cube refrigerator, a water purifier, a dresser that disinfects and dries clothes, and a shoe dresser for disinfecting shoes with UV light.

The Bespoke AirDresser can disinfect, dry, and dry clean sensitive clothing items. Samsung

With new appliances introduced for different areas of the home, Samsung is clearly pushing for a unified Samsung aesthetic. That plan might take years, but the appliances themselves, which seem to be equipped with high-end features to match the refined look, are certainly worth your attention.

If you’re already planning what color panels should go on your Bespoke french door refrigerator, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. While launch dates have yet to be announced for the three new products, a Samsung spokesperson told Input the products are estimated to launch in the first half of 2022. Details on pricing will emerge closer to the launch dates.