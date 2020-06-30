Raymond Wong

These naked Apple prototypes are unlike anything you’ve ever seen

From prototypes to pre-assembled components, here's a rare look at Apple's iconic devices from underneath the aluminum and white plastic.

Twitter user @laobaiTD goes by "Mr·white." Nobody knows who they are and how they keep getting access to rare Apple prototypes. Whatever the case is, it's clear they've got access to Apple's supply chain in China and a passion for sharing them online. Apple is no doubt unhappy these photos are on the internet. For fans, it's a special look literally inside that's rarely seen.

The Magic Mouse may not be the most ergonomic product, but damn it if it doesn't look insanely cool underneath its white paint job.

