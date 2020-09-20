These retro concept cars depict a forgotten future

Ghia 'Gilda' Streamline X (1955)

Hear that whir? Designed by Giovanni Savonuzzi, the car uses a gas turbine engine. It has no pedals (drivers use a central stick to control forward and backward motion), sounds like a plane taking off, uses kerosene as its fuel, and looks vaguely like an electric shaver. The California-based Blackhawk Museum has a great video of the Streamline in action.