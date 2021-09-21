Design
Zillers Custom Garage, a Moscow-based bike shop, put a futuristic twist on the R18.
The heavy-duty look of a motorcycle cruiser evokes a certain kind of nostalgia: Traversing long open roads for weeks on end, before a time where the world would become deeply interconnected through technology. That’s where the BMW R18 came into play.
“Like no other BMW motorcycle before it, this model stands entirely in the tradition of historical BMW motorcycles — both technically and in terms of design style.”