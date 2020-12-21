Valeo's automatic bike transmission means never shifting again

Design
Bye bye, bike chain.
Valeo, a French automotive company whose name has been kicking around the "zero-emissions mobility" space for a while now, has announced an electric bike motor with a completely integrated and automatic transmission.
Regular bicycle gear systems are pretty complicated; there are sometimes front gears, rear gears, the derailleur, the chain itself, a chain ring... There's a lot that can go wrong. Instead Valeo replaces a large portion of that system with its integrated motor and transmission.