I want Xiaomi’s minimalist Mijia walkie talkies and I want them now, over

Design
Leave that boring '90s style in the past.
I love walkie talkies. They’re like Discord voice chat but IRL. Like cellphones but simpler. There’s a certain appeal to thinking about the person you’re talking to being “in range.” It feels local. It feels good.
But for the most part, walkie talkies haven’t really changed in the digital era. Most of them look exactly like they did in the 90s.
But there is one company bold enough to re-think the mustache mundanity of the humble handheld communicator. I’m talking about Xiaomi's Mijia walkie talkies.