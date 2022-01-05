A free ‘Resident Evil: Code Veronica’ fan remake is coming in 2022

Fans of the Resident Evil: Code Veronica are giving the 22-year-old title a makeover. The remastered version is crystal clear, free to play, and set to release sometime this year.

In the remake, players will once again get to fight off zombies and explore spooky buildings. For those who have never played the original, it will feel like a fully fleshed-out new game. According to the makers of the project, there will be three chapters total and each one will take about four hours to complete. This means it will have the same amount of play time as the original, which takes 12 hours to finish the main storyline.

There’s also the promise of multiple higher resolution boss fights. TO-78 will make an appearance in all his naked glory, and Bandersnatches will also pop up to fight you with their large, singular mutant arm.

The developers behind this remake appear to be aware of the multicultural appeal of the Resident Evil franchise offering language options like English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese at launch. Graphics settings will be customizable, and those with less powerful GPUs can try out the “lite” version of the remake if the main game causes too many issues.

Claire has officially been yassified.

While this remake certainly looks and sounds incredible, Capcom could potentially shut it down before or after launch. On the remake’s website, the devs acknowledge that “Capcom has all the rights. If they decided to cancel it, the project would be dead.”

But with that risk comes a potential for great reward, as the game truly does look incredible. The developers state on their website that they weren’t initially intending to accept contributions, but after one dev’s GPU was destroyed, the team realized that they could maybe use a little help. Fans interested in supporting the project can now donate to the developer team on Ko-fi or via PayPal.