Beat all your blues about missing social gatherings by attending Animal Crossing's prom this spring. Nintendo has announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will be able to order fashion items at the Able Sisters shop for prom-relevant entertainment between April 1 to April 30. The timing might lead some gamers into thinking this is an elaborate April Fools Day prank by Nintendo but the company already has a separate item for that day.

"Spring is in the air, and with the changing of the seasons comes a range of new seasonal items! Just in time for April Fool’s Day, a variety of colors of whoopee cushions can be ordered between March 26 and April 1 from the in-game Nook Shopping service," Nintendo says. Leading up to that, Animal Crossing gamers will get new Sanrio-themed objects on March 18.

Animal Crossing / Nintendo

Glam up for prom — Prom-themed goods will be a welcome addition to the game given that scores of students have been unable to attend actual, in-person prom due to the pandemic. With this edition, Animal Crossing gamers can grab prom night wall decor items, flooring details, and prom clothes like gowns and suits.

Prank your friends — For the pro-prank and pro-mischief crowd, the addition of whoopee cushions will come on April 1. These cushions will be available in different colors and can be purchased from the Nook Shopping spot from March 26 to April Fools Day.

Animal Crossing / Nintendo

Prom and pranks. Perfect combo.