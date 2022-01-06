Ayaneo’s Next handhelds are Steam Decks on steroids

CES 2022
The premium handhelds are also expensive starting at $1,265 when they’re expected to ship at the end of February 2022.
Just a few months after releasing its 2021 Pro, Ayaneo has three new models of handhelds. The Next series includes the base model, the Next Pro, and the Next Advance, which all have a 7-inch LCD touchscreen with 1,280 x 800 resolution, a fingerprint sensor, and Hall effect joysticks and triggers.
🎮 AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
🎮 AMD Radeon Vega 8
🎮16GB LPDDR4x RAM
🎮 1TB SSD, with option to upgrade to 2TB