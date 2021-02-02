Confirmed: The 'Resident Evil' vampire lady is freakishly tall and we're into it

A monstrously tall demonic woman is the internet's current favorite babe. Lady Dimitrescu of the upcoming title, Resident Evil Village, is so huge and physically intimidating that it's impossible to miss her in the video game. She's won over a crowd of — ahem — passionate fans who want her to, among other things, step on them. Capcom clearly understands this fan frenzy and has revealed how tall Lady Dimitrescu actually is.

In a recent tweet, art director of Resident Evil Village Tomonori Takano got into the details about Lady Dimitrescu's height. "Most recently," Takano says, "Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters have received a fair amount of attention, far more than we anticipated. It's great that they're able to take the spotlight as icons of Resident Evil Village. [...] If you include her hat and high heels, she is approximately nine feet and six inches tall." Emphasis ours.

"These bewitching, vampiric characters are relentless in their pursuit of Ethan," Takano adds, "and I can't wait for you to meet them yourselves when you enter Castle Dimitrescu in May." Here's the freakishly tall lady herself with her impeccable manners and slanted hat. Good luck killing that, Ethan Winters.

You all will go to horny jail — Thirsty fans cannot get over Lady Dimitrescu. Personally, I only see an overwhelmingly tall vampire woman with an outdated fashion sense who is wearing a hat inside. But hey, different strokes for different folks and we're not judging. Our Lady Dimitrescu is taller than the Doom guy, the average Christmas tree, and as Xbox points it out: Lady Dimitrescu is taller than a fridge (and way taller than the latest Xbox console).

More importantly, though — Remember that 12-foot-tall skeleton that graced front yards during Halloween last year? It came from Home Depot and Input talked to the company about the concept, which took off among many Halloween lovers.

Look, you already know where I'm going with this. Lady Dimitrescu, if you're reading this, I think you and the 12-foot-tall Home Depot skeleton could maybe go out on a date this year. Or something. Home Depot, if you're reading this, you know exactly what your next giant Halloween decoration should be. She's a delicate nine feet and six inches tall, wears pearls, and wants Ethan Winters dead.