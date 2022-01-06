'Death Stranding' creator Hideo Kojima is making a new AAA game

Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid producer Hideo Kojima is working on a new AAA game. Kojima shared the exciting news on the Japanese podcast NHK, where he told interviewers that he’s creating “a big AAA title that everyone will say that they want to play.” In addition, he’s also making a smaller, more indie-style game that won’t be a shooter or an open-world title.

Slowed development — But Kojima’s studio is Japan is facing some pandemic-related challenges. The team is currently understaffed and has found it difficult to find new hires due to the ongoing pandemic. Those interested in working at Kojima Productions’ Tokyo office should know that the company is currently looking for a programmer, artist, game designer, sound designer, project manager, producer, and a writer.

The job descriptions are simple but also frustrating, as it’s virtually impossible for an applicant to gauge project details based on a single bullet point. While surely intentional, it is surprising to see such a prestigious job description offering only once sentence for a description.

A very mysterious job description! Kojima Productions

Film projects — In Los Angeles, Kojima’s US-based team is working on film, television, and anime content which could be adaptations or original content. The US office was opened in the fall of 2021 and is being lead by Riley Russell, a former PlayStation executive who handled business affairs and legal for the company.