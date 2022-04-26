Do you remember the frothy gamer rage that bubbled forth when Blizzard had the gall to announce a mobile Diablo game at BlizzCon 2018? Well, that mobile game, Diablo Immortal, is finally coming out this June, but it's not just limited to your phone — it's coming to PC, too.

Baals of steel — It will also feature cross-play between the two platforms, meaning that virtuous and noble PC users will be forced to play with mobile peasants. How unfortunate for them. At least they'll be able to use a traditional WASD control scheme, which is certainly worth the thousands of dollars you poured into your awesome rig.

While the backlash to Immortal is still the most notable thing about it, it's not actually the Diablo-themed "reskin" that franchise fans said that it would be years ago. (In their defense, many mobile game spinoffs are.) According to both critics and fans, it's actually become a reasonable facsimile of a true Diablo game, complete with six character classes, loot tiers, and no pay-to-win gimmicks like a daily "energy" resource. It also features a single-player story mode and cross-save, so you can take it on the go.