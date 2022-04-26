The devil you know
A new Diablo game is coming to PC this summer, just not the one you expected
The once-vilified mobile game Diablo Immortal is coming to mobile platforms this June, but it's also coming to PC as well.
Do you remember the frothy gamer rage that bubbled forth when Blizzard had the gall to announce a mobile Diablo game at BlizzCon 2018? Well, that mobile game, Diablo Immortal, is finally coming out this June, but it's not just limited to your phone — it's coming to PC, too.
Baals of steel — It will also feature cross-play between the two platforms, meaning that virtuous and noble PC users will be forced to play with mobile peasants. How unfortunate for them. At least they'll be able to use a traditional WASD control scheme, which is certainly worth the thousands of dollars you poured into your awesome rig.
While the backlash to Immortal is still the most notable thing about it, it's not actually the Diablo-themed "reskin" that franchise fans said that it would be years ago. (In their defense, many mobile game spinoffs are.) According to both critics and fans, it's actually become a reasonable facsimile of a true Diablo game, complete with six character classes, loot tiers, and no pay-to-win gimmicks like a daily "energy" resource. It also features a single-player story mode and cross-save, so you can take it on the go.
Demonic interference — As a whole, while I don't think I'm going to sprint to the App Store to download Diablo Immortal, it seems like a decent product for what it is. And besides, hardcore lootheads already know that Diablo 4 is coming out at…some point. Early indications from Blizzard seems to point towards a 2023 release date, so if you're really hankering for some Diablo, maybe give Immortal a shot. After all, it's free. And if that doesn't work for you, check out one of the billion Diablo-inspired games, like Path of Exile.