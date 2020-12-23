These DIY game console restorations are basically a miracle

Gaming
YouTubers are bringing all sorts of bombed-out game consoles back to life.
1-ups might be a staple in the world of video games, but most of the time our real-life game consoles aren't so fortunate. Technical issues or a new and improved generation of consoles have a way of forcing our outdated gaming hardware out of our living rooms and into the trash.
Luckily there's a robust contingent of DIY tinkerers who are intent on finding those spoils and, against all odds, breathing new life into them.