If you've somehow missed the klaxons of hype blasting directly into your eardrums, Elden Ring comes out this week, and it's fair to say that some people are really excited about it. Thankfully, the official Elden Ring Twitter account has posted an infographic that reveals when exactly you'll be able to start playing the game on February 24 or 25.

Though it varies a bit based on your timezone, PC players will have a bit of an edge on their console counterparts in the Western hemisphere, as they will be able to play at 6 pm EST / 3 pm PST. Console players will be able to start at midnight their local time.

If you live in New Zealand, that corresponds to 6 am EST / 3 am PST on the 24th, so enjoy the early access if you can swing it. Meanwhile, PST console players only have to wait until 9 pm on the 24th, and we're sure that'll be a long night for some of you.

If you're interested in pre-loading the game, you can start doing that on Steam and PlayStation 48 hours before the time listed in the infographic. Xbox players can pre-load now.

In other Elden Ring news, some PC players are worried that their aging rigs won't be able to handle the game's system requirements.

While they aren't particularly stout — the recommended GPU is a GeForce GTX 1070, for example — the long-running graphics card shortage has forced many players to stick with aging hardware for longer than they'd like to. We'll have to see how Elden Ring runs on launch day, but for now we'll have to simply hope for the best.