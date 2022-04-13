Not all heroes wear capes. In fact, some of them wear jars on their heads. That's what the Elden Ring community has learned over the past 24 hours, as a series of viral posts have told the legend of "Let Me Solo Her," a (formerly) anonymous player who specializes in killing the game's hardest boss, Malenia.

The saga began when one Redditor posted to the Elden Ring subreddit, telling of his encounter with a naked, jar-wearing crusader who just wants to slay Malenia by himself. The user let him go at it with the Blade of Miquella alone, and jar-head managed to defeat her without taking a single hit. Several other commenters said that they had also met this mythical "Let Me Solo Her" on PC, and the upvotes continued to roll in.

Finally, the man himself posted a thread, enclosing a video of him beating Malenia as a summon as proof. In the post, he says that he's helped countless Tarnished beat by far the toughest challenge in the game, with only his fateful jar to keep him company.

The sense of camaraderie within the Souls community has even produced fanart of the true Elden Lord, depicting him as the hero who can finally stand up to Malenia. While she's one of the best boss fights in the game, her lightning-quick moveset and second-phase antics can be quite obnoxious to deal with on a first playthrough, and we don't blame anybody for accepting help from a certain naked crusader.