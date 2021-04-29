Gamer creates magical Harry Potter-verse in ‘Valheim’

Gaming
You’re a wizard, Zabore!
Sandbox video games are where modders let their imaginations flow. Valheim is no exception. Iron Gate Studios, the indie developer behind the game, put a call out for players to show their best Valheim creations. It didn't take long for some major builds to make it into the forefront — with a special emphasis on some of the most popular movies and TV series.
Valheim submissions have ranged from Notre Dame to the Colosseum, depending on which player's masterpiece you're looking at. But in the most recent development, a gamer named Zabore on Reddit went ahead and let their love for Harry Potter show in full force.