Ryan Houlihan
13 minutes ago

Gaming

GDC survey reveals game developers like VR, fear subscriptions, and want unions

The annual survey of 4,000 gaming professionals takes the pulse of the industry for 2020.

GeorgiNutsov/E+/Getty Images

Every year the Game Developers Conference (GDC) releases its State of the Industry Survey of 4,000 gaming industry professionals – and 2020's has landed today. The survey is a good way to do a vibe check on a industry that is constantly finds itself choking down innovation and changing financial models.

Ahead of their event in March, GDC is setting the tone for the year with some key trends. Here's some takeaways from this year's data:

With the increasing shifts in the dynamics of the industry, from streaming to subscriptions to the rise of retro and indie gaming, it'll be interesting to see how these forces impact what developers cook up at this year's Game Developers Conference.