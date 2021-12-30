Genshin Impact subreddit among most-viewed in gaming this year

Reddit has released its 2021 recap of its most popular topics, posts and communities, and the gacha RPG Genshin Impact’s official subreddit, r/Genshin_Impact, is among the top five in gaming. Since its release in September 2020, Genshin has seen ongoing popularity, with 53.6 million average monthly players worldwide in October 2021. Since its launch, the game’s popularity has more than doubled, and its subreddit indicates a sustained demand for Genshin-related content.

More on the subreddit — The subreddit has a community of 1.3 million members. Its top post is “I Animated the Genshin Impact Gacha Experience,” a short video that memes the “gacha game” format, where players are often unlucky.

What does this mean? — Unfortunately, Reddit offered little more information beyond stating that the official Genshin subreddit was one of the “top five most-viewed communities in 2021” in gaming. This doesn’t necessarily mean that r/Genshin_Impact is among the largest subreddits on the site by membership. But it’s definitely among the most-viewed, meaning that people have searched for and found the subreddit numerous times.

One of r/Genshin_Impact’s top posts of all time. u/kyochiii on Reddit

To clarify any confusion, this also doesn’t necessarily mean that r/Genshin_Impact is the “most-viewed community” on all of Reddit, either. The info released only indicates that within the gaming category, r/Genshin_Impact is a top-five subreddit. At the time of writing, Reddit’s recap post incorrectly links to r/GenshinImpact, an unofficial subreddit which only has 50,000 members.

Other notables — In the recap, r/leagueoflegends, r/gaming, r/rpclipsgta and r/ffxiv were the other top four gaming subreddits mentioned. This makes sense, considering the fact that League of Legends makes its developer Riot Games billions every year, Grand Theft Auto 5 is the most-watched game on Twitch and Final Fantasy XIV is so popular that its servers are full.