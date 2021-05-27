Get this ridiculously fun RPG while it’s still on sale to prep for Shark Week

There was a period in American culture where Sharknado lived rent-free in peoples’ heads. The B-grade effects, endearingly bad acting, and absurdist plot helped the movie circulate over early social media.

So when I saw the trailer for Maneater about a year ago I couldn’t help but think about some of the parallels between the two. And just our luck, the game is currently being marked down by 15 percent on Steam. It’s the perfect primer for Shark Week, which will take place this August.

For reference, the comparisons basically end once you move past the fact that extremely dangerous sharks are omnipresent in both worlds:

In Maneater you navigate the Gulf Of Mexico as a young shark, slowly growing your way into a havoc-wreaking force. Chris Parnell, the voice actor behind Jerry in Rick & Morty, provides narration and a grounding force to the excessive gore and destruction that takes place in the game.

While the game can get repetitive, it is consistently vibrant in terms of visuals and offers a seasonal campy retreat. Don’t want to actually go to the beach? Why not do so as a virtual shark. Still too cold to swim in the ocean? Not for a virtual shark.

Best to act now before the deal ends on June 1st and as an added bonus here’s a highlight reel of some of the best scenes in Sharknado 2: