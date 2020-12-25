Evan Rodgers

Gaming

GPD's new handheld console revives Sony's most daring design

The handheld company is bringing the slider candybar back from the dead, and it's coming soon.

GPD announces bangin' new handheld

GPD, a Chinese company that's been releasing handheld game consoles since 2016, has announced its latest offering: The GPD Win 3. Unlike GPD's previous x86-based handhelds, the Win 3 eschews a clamshell design for something akin to an old-school candybar slider.

Look familiar?

If GPD's Win 3 design looks familiar, it's probably because you're old enough to remember Sony's foray into (at the time, at least) ultra-portable PC handhelds called UMPCs. These things had an MSRP of around $2,000, so at the time they were basically the pinnacle of mobile technology.

Tap