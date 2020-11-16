How to paint your PS5 without destroying it

DIY
The PS5’s oft-mocked design comes with an advantage over the new Xbox: it’s big side panels are user removable and perfect for customization. Let us show you how (and how not) to DIY your PS5.
After seeing YouTuber Dave Lee paint his PS5 in a spider-man theme, I decided to customize my own console. Sony is no doubt going to sell their own plates in the future in different colors or designs, but if you can’t wait until then, then stay tuned.
They have no electronics whatsoever meaning there is no risk of damaging your console’s actual computer by doing this.