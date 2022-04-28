Xbox and Bethesda's game showcase set for June

Microsoft and Bethesda are set to kick off their annual game showcase on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 a.m. PT. In a blog post, Xbox announced its showcase will “feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world.”

What to expect — Among those titles will likely be its upcoming open-world space RPG, Starfield, and the anticipated horror-shooter, Redfall.