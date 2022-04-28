Gaming
Xbox and Bethesda's game showcase set for June
Viewers can expect a better look at anticipated titles like Starfield and Redfall.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images News/Getty Images
Microsoft and Bethesda are set to kick off their annual game showcase on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 a.m. PT. In a blog post, Xbox announced its showcase will “feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world.”
What to expect — Among those titles will likely be its upcoming open-world space RPG, Starfield, and the anticipated horror-shooter, Redfall.
How to watch — To watch the showcase in June you can tune into the official Xbox Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, or Facebook channels.