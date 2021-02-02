iOS 14.5 beta includes support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers

The latest version of iOS 14, version 14.5, has entered beta and includes support for the PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series S/X controllers. Apple has previously indicated it was working with Microsoft to add support for its latest Series X controller.

There already exists a plethora of "iOS certified" gamepads on the market, but they're not considered nearly as good as the controllers made by Sony and Microsoft. The two companies have perfected the designs of their controllers over generations of console releases, after all. The Xbox controller in particular is known for its comfortable, ergonomic design.

iOS already features support for older generation PS4 and Xbox One controllers. Gamers can also use mice and keyboards for games that add support.

A+ mobile gaming — Many native iOS games are best played with a controller — using touch controls in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is cumbersome at best. But controller support is doubly useful with the advent of cloud gaming services like Google Stadia that allows players to use a mobile device or computer to play games designed for a console.

When iOS 14.5 is released to the public, gamers will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 in its best form, from an iPad, using an actual Xbox Series X controller. Stadia is only available as a web app due to Apple's requirements for subscription game services, but performance has still been found to be solid.

Nintendo

No Switch Pro — One omission from Apple's gamepad support remains the Switch Pro controller. Nintendo has only recently begun dipping its toes into mobile gaming with iOS games like Mario Kart Tour and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, but has indicated it has more on the way. Support for its own controller could make for a consistent experience.

iOS 14.5 brings with it other useful features, like the ability to unlock an iPhone with an Apple Watch while wearing a mask, negating the frustrating Face ID issue. There's also dual-SIM 5G support and Siri emergency contact calling, among other additions. iOS 14.5 should reach a public release in the next few months.