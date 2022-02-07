Itch.io says NFTs are a no-go, thanks

Some video game companies have gotten pretty cozy with NFTs, but indie gaming platform Itch.io isn't one of them. Over the weekend, the company released a statement that made its stance on NFTs abundantly clear — the company doesn't like 'em.

Funge this, dirtbag — "NFTs are a scam," the below statement reads in part. "If you think they are legitimately useful for anything other than the exploitation of creators, financial scams, and the destruction of the planet the we ask that please reevaluate your life choices."

In a follow-up tweet, Itch also weighed in on companies like Ubisoft and Team17 embracing the NFT hype. "Fuck any company that says they support creators and also endorses NFTs in any way," that tweet reads in part. "They only care about their own profit and the opportunity for wealth above anyone else."

Unambiguous, to say the least — A general rift has emerged in the video game industry as of late, with many big companies expressing interest in (or outright joining) the emerging NFT craze. On the other side, however, many developers have noted the troubling aspects of crypto markets — usually the fact that the blockchain technology that powers them is contributing mightily to the ongoing climate crisis — to such an extent that several small indie developers cut ties with Team17 when the Worms developer announced its NFT initiative.

So far, it seems that the gaming audience is rather cool to the concept of unique in-game items made possible by NFTs, but even companies like Nintendo have said that technologies like NFTs and the metaverse are potentially interesting. We'll have to see how that shakes out, but it's not looking good for the ape-lovers of the world so far.