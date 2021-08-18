When it comes to the Halo franchise we all know patience is a virtue. The latest edition to the franchise, Halo: Infinite, which is currently being developed by 343 Industries was originally supposed to launch during the Fall of 2020. However a global pandemic — and some skepticism following its trailer last summer — upended those plans and so Infinite was delayed for a year.

Now as the release date looms closer and a beta version of the multiplayer was recently made available to the public, you can almost hear the vultures circling. And by vultures I mean those of us who are newly excited to play the game.

At the end of last week, a Twitter user by the name of @LeakyHalo uploaded a two minute clip that explores what is supposed to be a new Halo: Infinite multiplayer map.

gg — A free-roaming camera explores what looks like some sort of UNSC outpost equipped with rocket stations. As noted in the caption we see Sabre, a vehicle that has been part of the Halo universe since Reach.

This map seems like it would be tailor-made for slayer games as there are a number of large, open spaces for chaotic firefights but also plenty of close quarter areas mixed in. Timing those hallway grenades will be crucial. If it is indeed a playable option for the multiplayer mode, it would join five others that have already been announced: Live Fire, Bazaar, Recharge, Behemoth and Fragmentation. The first three having been playable in the multiplayer beta.

So when is it coming out? — While there has been no official release date for Infinite yet besides the general Fall 2021 announcement, you can probably expect the game to drop within the November-December range.

Halo: Infinite will put a bow on an active year for the Xbox, as the console has been busy with its Game Pass service and Insider program. The latter of which has introduced a number of tweaks on the margins like a 4k enabled dashboard.

Now we play the waiting game...