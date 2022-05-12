Nintendo’s latest Indie World showcase paraded the small but mighty

Indie love
A number of titles that revel in simplistic, arcade-like gameplay were revealed at the event.
Nintendo carves out space for independent developers to get word of their games out to the Switch’s massive fandom through its Indie World presentations, during which a range of indie games are showcased.
The titles unveiled at the latest Indie World range from established names like Ooblets to new games specifically tailored to the Switch hardware.
Here are some of the most promising reveals.