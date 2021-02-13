One of the best-selling PS4 games is 50% off right now

If you're an action-adventure game fan, you've probably played all the best titles -- like The Last of Us. But due to a global pandemic that delayed the release of The Last of Us Part II, it probably got skipped over on your "to-play" list. If so, now would be a great time to dive-in.

Set in a brutal post-apocalyptic world five years after the original, part II focuses on two playable characters. Ellie, who's out for revenge no matter what gets in the way, or Abby, a soldier who's conflicted about life's path. And while it was one of the most controversial games of 2020, it's highly entertaining. Plus, it's on sale for $29 on PS4/5 right now for Presidents Day.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

The Last of Us 2 starts as a revenge story, but it quickly gets emotional and turns into far more. After making Wyoming home, Ellie is forced to wander until she finds the ruins of Seattle. Along the way, you'll fight humans, zombie-like creatures, animals, and more with whatever weapons you can gather.

This game quickly became Playstation's fastest-selling exclusive, and it holds the record for the most Game of the Year awards. So, what are you waiting for? Grab it today!