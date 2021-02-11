One of the Xbox's greatest open-world games is 55% off right now

Good Finds
This drop-dead gorgeous title won dozens of awards. Get it now at a huge discount.
If you somehow haven't played it yet, now would be a good time to enjoy what many consider Rockstar's best game ever.
Yes, we're talking about Red Dead Redemption 2. A game with masterful storytelling in a huge open-world map. For a limited time, it's 55 percent off at Microsoft.
(Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.)