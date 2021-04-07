Pentakill to perform live at the Greek Theater for 'League of Legends' showdown

This year, for the inaugural Mid-Season Showdown, Riot Games is officially hosting virtual heavy metal band Pentakill for an extremely non-virtual performance at Los Angeles’ iconic Greek Theater. This will be the first live performance at the venue since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This is also the first time in three years that we’ve gotten to see more from, who will be performing a sneak peek of their newest song, to be released later this year. The last time we got new material from the band, their album “II: Grasp of the Undying” hit #1 on iTunes’ Metal chart.

All-in — Conceived in 2014, the group includes lead vocalist Karthus, lead guitarist Mordekaiser, keyboardist Sona, bassist Yorick, drummer Olaf, and vocalist Kayle — and is led by Norweigian rock giant Jørn Lande. Its metal sound sets it apart from Riot Games’ virtual pop group, K/DA. Pentakill’s “Mortal Reminder” video rocketed to 3 million views less than 48 hours after release. The video has 52 million views at the time of writing.

Live — “The goal of the tournament is to have the final team that wins the ultimate midseason showdown Grand Final to represent North America at the first international tournament, which is MSI being hosted in Iceland,” says Justin Restaino, Creative Technology Producer at Riot Games. “What better venue to have the iconic Pentakill perform live than the Greek theater?” he adds. “I think it's such a great opportunity for fans of music fans of sports fans of Esports to be able to tune in and really enjoy a live performance.”

Kill — Riot’s League Championship Series will stream its spring Finals April 10-11. The Mid-Season Showdown has seen teams Cloud9, TSM, Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, Dignitas, and Evil Geniuses face off, with Cloud9, Team Liquid, and TSM remaining.

To catch Pentakill’s performance, tune in on Sunday, April 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.