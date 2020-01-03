There’s a Snapchat lens that looks a lot like a mask from Death Stranding

Gaming
Finally the skull mask can be yours.
Let me just get this out there: I love Death Stranding. I know people have feelings about it, but I love it. I like trudging through landscapes both beautiful and dismal, and I love villains with a bit of eyeliner like Higgs, played by Troy Baker.
So imagine my surprise when, while scrolling through my Twitter feed, I found a screenshot of Higgs’ titular golden skull mask among the usual list of Snapchat lenses. Excited, I launched Snapchat, began to scroll, and there it was: that creepy, amazing mask.