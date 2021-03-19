Sony will give away a selection of ten games for the PlayStation 4 and PSVR starting March 25. The titles come from independent developers and include the likes of Subnautica and Moss, a relaxing single-player VR title where gamers play as Quill, a cute mouse, and embark on a journey through the wilderness to save her uncle from danger.

Getting through rough times — The Play at Home program is Sony’s initiative to give gamers more to do while staying home and staying safe. The program began last year and was well-received, so Sony brought it back at the beginning of March with Ratchet & Clank as the first new title to become a free download. Play at home will run through June.

The latest set of titles are as follows:

Abzû

Enter the Gungeon

Rez Infinite

Subnautica

The Witness

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Moss

Thumper

Paper Beast

Indies — Though these may not be the most well-known AAA games, they are all indies that have received strong reviews. For a game like the aforementioned Moss, released in 2018, some gamers may have been hesitant to make the purchase because a lot of VR games are kind of lackluster. The small development shops behind these games are presumably being compensated by Sony, which is surely welcome.

The games will become free-to-download on March 25 at 8pm Pacific. Sony says that another, Horizon Zero Down: Complete Edition, will be free from April 19 through May 14.

Gamers on PlayStation 5 who want to play the included PSVR games will need a PlayStation Camera adapter. Sony is planning a new VR headset after years of underinvestment in the product.