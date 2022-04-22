Splatoon 3 is coming the Switch in September

Splatoon 3 is around the corner. The playful, shooter will hit Nintendo’s Switch on September 9, and is available for pre-order through Nintendo’s digital store. To give fans a taste of what’s to come, Nintendo also provided a short video preview of some Turf War gameplay.

Turf War, which requires a Nintendo Switch online membership, lets players face off against each other in teams of four as they try to cover a designated battleground in a single color of paint. Compared to other shooters, Splatoon is a nice twist on the genre, doing away with IRL automatic weapons and replacing them with paint guns, turning games into a messy, vibrant work of art.

Year of the Switch? — At the beginning of this year, Nintendo was expected to have a huge 2022 with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2 slated to drop this Spring. While its most anticipated title of 2022 ended up getting delayed, an official release date for Splatoon should help bolster things.

The success of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and the possibility of Bayonetta 3 still to come should be enough to satisfy the community.