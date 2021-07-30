The 5 best handhelds for retro gaming on the go

Gaming
Thanks to the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck, handheld gaming is hot again, but these smaller handhelds are the perfect way to experience retro games.
Emulating retro games is the best way for most people to revisit or visit old-school games for the first time. For those who don’t have the deep pockets or patience to start a retro game collection, emulation is the way to go.
Emulating games isn’t hard to do or very expensive, with options like a Raspberry Pi, PlayStation Classic, or Chromecast with Google TV being some accessible options. But what about gaming when you’re riding the train or waiting for an appointment?