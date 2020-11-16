The greatest 'Dragon Ball Z' game of all time is 75% off for Switch

Every once in a while, the universe throws us a treat — something so well executed, everyone simply has to agree it's good. Dragon Ball FighterZ, for instance. While there's no shortage of games inspired by the manga and subsequent anime series, none have earned reviewers' praise quite like Dragon Ball FighterZ. It's number one across the board, lauded for capturing the spirit of the series and everything that makes for a good fighting game.

While the 2018 release normally sells for $59.99, Nintendo Switch owners can get it now for just $15. Yes, it's that cheap right now. This is a deal that's, ahem, over 9000!

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

Dragon Ball FighterZ boasts 21 playable characters and can be played in Story mode, multi-player battle with up to six players, and online. It's exactly what you'd expect from a fighting game, with the pace and graphics to back it up.

At 75 percent off, the current Switch deal is pretty unbeatable — kind of like this game, in the charts.