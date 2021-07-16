When it comes to GOAT debates, it’s hard to convince yourself that Halo shouldn’t be in the discussion. The amount of LAN parties that the series has carried over the past two decades must be astronomical. Players assume the role of the Master Chief, AKA John, as they battle the intergalactic forces of the covenant in order to save the planet. You probably know the series because of the way it altered the landscape of competitive online shooters. If you don’t, now is a great time to fix that.

The Halo: Master Chief Collection bundles six games from the series into one package. Included in the collection are Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: 4, and Halo: Reach. Right now you get the Master Chief Collection for 50% off through Steam until the end of the weekend, July 19. Considering the number of people I know who are always mulling over the decision to pull the trigger on it, this promotion offers the perfect excuse.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

In the Anniversary editions, you can toggle between remastered and original graphics. Keep in mind that to play Halo over PC you will need an Xbox network account. Enjoy chasing those killionaires!