The next best game to ‘Mario Kart’ on PS4 is 50% off right now

There’s nothing quite like playing the original old-school Mario Kart on NES or the N64, at least for me, but a close second is the Crash Bandicoot version. Released back in 1999, Crash Team Racing was a blast. Revived nearly 20 years later with NOS boosters and more, Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled arrived in 2019 full of nostalgia and upgraded graphics.

Some consider it the best kart racing game around, and if you want to experience it for yourself, it’s currently 50 percent off for the PS4, running just $20 at Walmart.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

A boosted blast — Whether you’re old enough to have enjoyed any of the original Crash Team Racing titles or not, this is still a deal you don’t want to miss. It’s loads of fun even if you’ve never played any other games simply due to the playful arcade-style racing mechanics.

CTR: Nitro-Fueled has all the original game modes, the same characters, explosive weapons, wacky power-ups, and all the same race tracks. It’s exactly like you remember trying to knock out first place, only with graphics that are way, way less blocky.

Activision

Obviously, being a newer game you can go full throttle while playing online with your friends and climb the leaderboards. Activision’s even integrated an in-game shop with skins and kart customizations, which adds even more replay value. And whatever you do, watch out for those sneaky TNT boxes.

Having played CTR a few times, I can tell you this new version has additional game modes from the older Crash Nitro Kart, and Crash Tag Team, and at $20, is a third of what you’ll pay for Mario Kart on Switch. Sure, that game has Mario, but everyone knows Crash is more badass.