The Yakuza Remastered Collection, a bundle including Yakuza(s) 3, 4, and 5, is currently being discounted by 46 percent through Fanatical. For the next day, you can get the collection — normally a $40.18 value — for only $21.69. Keep in mind that while Yakuza Remastered is available for PC, Xbox, and Playstation, this deal will only give you access to the PC version of the game.

The Yakuza RPG series was published by SEGA and has largely flown under Western gamers’ radars until the last handful of years. A huge bedrock of the series is its commitment to storytelling and deep character development. For anyone who enjoys a character-driven story, Yakuza Remastered is an easy recommendation, especially as the faces you encounter throughout the series play increasingly pivotal roles with each new iteration of the franchise. Similar to a long-running sitcom, Yakuza is best enjoyed the longer you spend time with it. It doesn’t hurt that the world players explore feels developed and lived-in.

While the Yakuza series is finally getting the recognition it deserves, the game has been a quasi-satire of traditional JRPG tropes and themes since its inception. The fact that it manages to do this while still being a fantastic game in its own right should make you consider giving the Remastered Collection a shot.