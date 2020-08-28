This Game Boy Color plays Wii and GameCube games

A Nintendo modder by the name of GingerOfMods has done the unthinkable: Fit a Wii into a case the size of a Game Boy Color.

The unit plays Wii games, GameCube games, everything available through WiiWare and the Virtual Console, and the Wii's homebrew apps, including emulators. There's obviously no sensor bar, however, so don't expect to play anything that requires precision aiming.

Can you hear us drooling? GingerOfMods

Blocks — The shell was 3D printed, the joysticks were liberated from Switch JoyCon, circuitry was taken from a GameCube, and the face buttons were harvested from a DS Lite. This was all fit into the case like a puzzle over the course of 9 months and it stands before us today complete with a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, 3.5mm headphone jack, cooling fan, rear triggers, Z-buttons, and a speaker. We’re not sure if it's got WiFi but presumably it wasn’t left out of the package.

Like father, like son. GingerOfMods