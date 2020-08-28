Gaming
This Game Boy Color plays Wii and GameCube games
Nothing should get between you and your Twilight Princess session.
A Nintendo modder by the name of GingerOfMods has done the unthinkable: Fit a Wii into a case the size of a Game Boy Color.
The unit plays Wii games, GameCube games, everything available through WiiWare and the Virtual Console, and the Wii's homebrew apps, including emulators. There's obviously no sensor bar, however, so don't expect to play anything that requires precision aiming.
Blocks — The shell was 3D printed, the joysticks were liberated from Switch JoyCon, circuitry was taken from a GameCube, and the face buttons were harvested from a DS Lite. This was all fit into the case like a puzzle over the course of 9 months and it stands before us today complete with a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, 3.5mm headphone jack, cooling fan, rear triggers, Z-buttons, and a speaker. We’re not sure if it's got WiFi but presumably it wasn’t left out of the package.
Wii would like to play — GingerOfMods does take commissions but if you’re looking to get your feet wet with a mod of your own, we recommend checking out the G-Boy Wii Portable Kits from BitBuilt.