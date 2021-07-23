When Days Gone was released in April 2019, the idea that our general populace would be facing the tribulations of an actual pandemic was probably the last thing on anyone’s mind.

In Bend Studio’s open-world survival game, players assume the role of former outlaw Deacon St. John as he attempts to make sense of a post-pandemic wilderness. The game environment is set in a more harrowing version of the Pacific Northwest. Ultimately the thread connecting the plot centers around finding meaning within an existence of constant struggle. Sound familiar?

Days Gone was the beneficiary of high critical acclaim and is currently on sale through Steam. Available for both Playstation and PC, you can grab the latter version of the game for 20 percent off through Steam until August 5.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.