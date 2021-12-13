Ubisoft reveals massive ‘Assassin’s Creed’ DLC ‘Dawn of Ragnarok’

After a leak over the weekend, Ubisoft has released the official trailer for Dawn of Ragnarok, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s next DLC. After teasing fans with potential new content on Friday, the publisher announced this morning during a livestream at 12pm ET that the new DLC will be released March 10.

Become a Viking god — In the trailer, set to Billie Eilish’s “Everybody Dies,” it’s revealed that the game’s protagonist Eivor is destined to become the Norse god Odin. In fact, Eivor was Odin in a past life and is now getting a chance to relive history. “Avenge us, almighty Odin,” the trailer beckons.

A new story — Dawn of Ragnarok’s overarching storyline will be about the shapeshifting Odin rescuing one of his sons, Baldur, in the face of what looks like a magic-infused zombie apocalypse. Players will travel to Svartalfheim, home of the dwarves, and fight the Norse god of fire Surtr. Ubisoft’s ambitious storyline is estimated to take players at least 35 hours to complete.

Odin is… Kirby — But there’s more. According to Norse mythology, Odin — also known as the Alfather — can take many forms. As the protagonist of the DLC, gamers can use Odin’s special abilities (yes, including lightning) to fight enemies. He can shapeshift into a Raven to sneak around. But most importantly, Odin can absorb enemies’ powers and use them as his own, just like everyone’s favorite pink blob, Kirby.

Extra content — Ubisoft has announced additional new content beyond the base storyline of Dawn of Ragnorok. A new weapon class has been added, which brings with it a new combat style. And for those who have already found ancient relics like Thor’s armor or the Excalibur sword, the DLC promises additional backstory content on the origins of those items.

Dawn of Ragnarok is a hefty DLC that expands upon the world of Valhalla. For $40, you too can become Kirby, I mean Odin, to fight giants of frost and fire.